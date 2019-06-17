Two hurt after car hydroplanes before being hit by truck

Two people are fighting for their lives after rain caused back-to-back wrecks in Scott County.

They happened late Sunday night on Interstate 75 near the Owenton Road exit.

Police say a car hydroplane and a tire popped off.

Two people were in the car and the lights were not on. Before they could get out or move the car, they were hit by a pickup truck.

Crews took the man and woman to University of Kentucky Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in Georgetown where he is expected to be okay.

Police do not think alcohol was a factor in this crash.