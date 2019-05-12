Two in Rockcastle County charged for allegedly supplying alcohol to juveniles

Police in Brodhead arrested two people on Saturday they say provided alcohol for juveniles at a party.

According to a post from the Brodhead Police Department Facebook page, officers received a noise complaint on Saturday. When police went to check it out, they found several people drinking alcoholic beverages, including two juveniles.

Investigators say 20-year-old Shania Rountree and 20-year-old Douglas Hering admitted to supplying the alcohol to the juveniles.

Both were taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center and charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, and persons 18-20 possessing alcohol.

