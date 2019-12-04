Two indicted in connection to Harrison County murder

The Harrison County Grand Jury has indicted two people in connection to a man's death.

Police say 23-year-old Jonathan O'Connell and another man are both charged with murder. (Cynthiana Police Department)

Cynthiana police say the body of 33-year-old Billy Combs was found along a river in the city on Dec. 21, 2015.

The investigation into Combs' death was reopened this year after new evidence came forward, pointing to two men.

Police say 23-year-old Jonathan O'Connell and another man are both charged with murder, complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence, and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

Officers say the other man was a juvenile at the time of the crime but is not an adult. Still, officials are not releasing his name, and his case will be heard in juvenile court.

WKYT has learned O'Connell has a lengthy criminal record and is currently in state custody for offenses in multiple counties.

Investigators have not said what led up to the death or what new evidence emerged to move forward with charges. The information is expected to be released in court.

The Harrison County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says O'Connell is expected to stay at the state facility until he's transported to Harrison County to face a judge.

The grand jury recommended a bond of $500,000.

Combs' cause of death has not yet been revealed.