Two indicted on sex charges against juvenile

Jerry Cline (left,) and Latrisha LeGrand face multiple charges in the case. (Photos: Warren County Detention Center)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) – A Bowling Green couple faces multiple charges, including rape, sodomy, and sex abuse against a juvenile.

According to an indictment obtained by sister-station WBKO, the incidents happened between October 1, 2017, and January 11, 2019.

72-year-old Jerry Cline is charged with three counts of sodomy, two counts of rape, two counts of sexual abuse, and one count of promoting human trafficking.

33-year-old Latrisha LeGrand is also named in the indictment. She is accused of complicity in the above charges.

 
