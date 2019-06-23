Two injured after back-to-back shootings in Lexington

Police in Lexington are investigating after two shootings early Sunday morning outside popular Lexington nightclubs.

Photo: WKYT

The first shooting occurred outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone around 1:45 a.m. Officers say two men were fighting in the street. One of them went to his car, retrieved a gun, and fired at the other man, striking him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to UK hospital and is in unknown condition. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a blue shirt and had dreadlocks with blond tips.

The second shooting happened near the Fox Club on Winchester Road. Police say they were called to a large fight outside the club around 3 a.m. Officers were breaking up the disturbance when they say they heard several gunshots.

Investigators later found a house and car on Hillcrest Avenue had been hit. According to police, a woman inside the house was injured but did not go to the hospital. They are unsure if the woman was grazed by a bullet, or was hit with debris.

A juvenile also showed up at UK Hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. The juvenile reportedly told officers he was walking near the Fox Club when he was hit.

Police say they do not believe the two shootings are connected. A search for suspects continues.

