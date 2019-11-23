Two injured in Lexington club shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Lexington club overnight.
Officers say it happened just before 2 a.m. at The Oasis on Winchester Road.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside the club.
A short time later, investigators say a woman was dropped off at a nearby hospital who had also been shot. Police believe the two victims were involved in the same incident.
Both victims had non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or given a description of a possible suspect.