Two injured in Lexington club shooting

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Lexington club overnight.

Officers say it happened just before 2 a.m. at The Oasis on Winchester Road.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside the club.

A short time later, investigators say a woman was dropped off at a nearby hospital who had also been shot. Police believe the two victims were involved in the same incident.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or given a description of a possible suspect.

