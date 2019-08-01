Two injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington Police are investigating after a shooting Thursday evening.

Police officers were called to the corner of 5th and Chestnut Streets just after 7 p.m.

They say two groups of people met at that corner. Police say some people got out of a gray SUV. That's when the groups started arguing and firing shots at each other, according to police.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

"This is something that we, of course, hate as much as anybody does," said Lt. Matt Brotherton. "No one should have to live in a neighborhood where there are gunshots fired on a busy street corner in the middle of the day."

Police tell WKYT the shooting was not random.

They have not released the names or conditions of the victims.