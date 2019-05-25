Two injured in multi-vehicle collision in Pulaski County

Two people were sent to the hospital after a collision involving several vehicles at the intersection of KY 461 and Pin Oak Drive in Pulaski County.

According to deputies, a Freightliner truck was pulling out of Pin Oak Drive to head south on KY 461 when a car on the highway, headed north, collided with the front end. Further, the impact of the collision knocked the car into a third vehicle in the southbound lane.

The two women driving the cars were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the truck and his passenger did not report any injuries.

