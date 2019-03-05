Two injured, bourbon leaks toward stream after incident at Barton 1792 Distillery

An incident at Barton 1792 Distillery in Nelson County left two employees injured and threatened a nearby stream Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the distillery on Tuesday morning to find that a mash tank inside of the facility had failed causing the incident, according to Nelson County Emergency Management officials.

Another tank was punctured and a pipe on a third tank was damaged, causing the tanks to leak. The leaking fluids flowed into a nearby holding basin that quickly overflowed, according to emergency management officials.

That’s when the overflowing liquid began to move toward a stream near the distillery. Distillery workers quickly constructed barriers to protect the stream, and a contracted cleanup crew responded to address the overflow, according to emergency management officials.

The two people injured in the incident were transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, emergency management officials said.

