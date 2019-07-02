Two killed, numerous injured in Laurel County crash

Two people were killed and numerous others injured in a Monday night crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Old Way Road, east of London.

Details about how the crash occurred are limited.

The victims in the crash have not been identified.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.

In a Facebook post, the Laurel County Fire Department said Monday was "one of those incidents we hope we never have to see."

