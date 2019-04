Traffic is expected to return to normal soon after a truck caught fire on I-75 near exit 120 in Lexington.

The left and center lanes have since been reopened. Lexington police say crews are waiting to remove the truck, before all lanes are back open.

Officers say the driver pulled off to the side of the road after the truck caught fire. The driver was not hurt.

Crews expect it to take another hour before the area is clear.