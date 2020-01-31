Two men arrested after Laurel County chase

Two men are in jail after a chase in Laurel County.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the West Cumberland Gap Pkwy Walmart for a shoplifting call.

Deputies were told two men had stolen items from the store and then drove off.

We're told responding deputies were already in the area from a previous call and saw the suspect's vehicle leaving the Walmart parking lot onto the parkway.

The sheriff's office says a chase ensued when the suspects saw the deputies.

The chase continued the parkway at high-speeds until the suspect vehicle turned onto N. Stewart Rd. where deputies were able to box the vehicle in and end the chase.

The sheriff's office says the suspects were identified as 42-year-old James Jent, the driver, and the passenger as 19-year-old Justin Jent.

Both men were arrested on a long list of charges.