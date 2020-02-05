Two men caught in Knox County trying to sell items from trailer stolen in Virginia, sheriff's office says

Two men accused of stealing a trailer loaded with thousands of dollars worth of equipment and materials in Virginia were caught in Knox County.

The sheriff's office says a deputy was called Monday to a recycling business in Flat Lick.

We're told two men were there trying to sell the stolen items.

The sheriff's office says an employee was able to stall the two men until the deputy got there.

Once the deputy arrived, the suspects, 39-year-old Archie Knuckles, of Flat Lick, and 31-year-old Taylor P Kovacik, of Fort Meyers, FL, were arrested.

Both men are being held in the Knox County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property over $10,000.