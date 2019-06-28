Two men charged in Lexington shooting

Police have made two arrests following a shooting that seriously injured a man in Lexington.

Octavius Wingate and Quinton Wingate, II were arrested Thursday.

Arrest citations say the shooting happened June 21.

That is the same day a man was shot on Konner Woods Drive, off Sandersville Road. The victim was seriously injured.

It is not confirmed if that shooting is the one the two men are involved in.

Both men are charged with robbery. Octavius is also charged with assault.

They will be arraigned Friday.