Two men hurt in shooting outside Lexington motel

Lexington police are investigating after two people were shot at a motel early Tuesday morning.

Police say two men in their 20's were found on Nandino Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Both were taken to the hospital non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers say the actual shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Newtown Court.

Detectives are talking to witnesses to try and figure out what happened.

Police did say they are talking to one person who may or may not be involved in the incident.