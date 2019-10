Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday night crash in Lexington.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Harrodsburg Road near Larkspur Drive.

A Jeep ran off the road and hit a tree.

Lexington police say the driver and a passenger, both adult men, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Harrodsburg Road reopened just before 3 a.m. Thursday.