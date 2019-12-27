Two months later, Richmond police still getting tips but haven't found missing mother

It's been two months and counting since a Richmond mother disappeared.

Richmond police tell WKYT they're still getting tips and still searching for Ella Jackson. So far, nothing has led investigators to her.

Jackson was last seen Oct. 20 at her home on Westwood Drive. Her phone, dog, car, and 5-year-old son were left behind and made family members and investigators concerned.

Officers searched Jackson's home and property with K-9s not long after her disappearance. Investigators have conducted a number of other searchers, but police won't confirm where.

Police say this case is a top priority for them, and they are concerned with Jackson's safety.

Jackson was last seen wearing khaki-colored shorts, black and white shoes, a black Under Armour shirt and hoop earrings.

Anyone with information can contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or by emailing detective@richmond.ky.us.

No one has been charged in this case.