Lexington Police said the robbery happened on Redding Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the victim claims two suspected kicked in the door, and one pointed a gun at her. There was a physical altercation, before the two suspects ran away.

The victim had minor injuries.

Police have two people in custody, and are waiting for positive identification. Once identified, they'll be charged with burglary.

Police don't believe the incident was random.