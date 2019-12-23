Two people sought after Laurel County break-in

Deputies are looking for two people who broke into a store in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root said two men broke a glass door to enter Corner Market off KY 830, south of London. The break-in triggered an alarm around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Root said deputies are investigating the break-in as a burglary but did not specify what may have been stolen. He asks that you contact his office at 606-864-6600 or through Facebook if you recognize either of the people from the surveillance footage.