Two people are in the hospital after being shot overnight at a Danville nightclub.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Club 859ers on South Fourth Street.

They say multiple shots were fired there during an altercation.

A 23-year-old man was flown to UK Hospital, and a 22-year-old woman was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

Police say they are still looking for suspects.