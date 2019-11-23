Two injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington Police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. at The Oasis on Winchester Road.

Police say when arrived at the scene they found one man inside the club with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police say a woman was dropped off at a nearby hospital who had also suffered a gunshot wound. Police say they believe the two victims were involved in the same incident.

The conditions of both victims are not known at this time.

Police have not yet released information on a possible suspect.

