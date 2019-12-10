Two shot, one killed in Lexington's 25th homicide of 2019

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people, killing one of them.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Osage Court around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims with serious injuries. One victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene by a coroner. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking for witnesses.

No description of a suspect was released.

This is the 25th homicide in Lexington this year.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus