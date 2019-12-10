Two shot, one killed in Lexington's 25th homicide of 2019

Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people, killing one of them.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Osage Court around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims with serious injuries. One victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene by a coroner. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking for witnesses.

No description of a suspect was released.

This is the 25th homicide in Lexington this year.

