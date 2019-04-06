Two stabbed in Lexington after attempting to intervene in fight

Two people are in the hospital, and police are searching for a man after a stabbing in Lexington.

Police say it happened on Ohio Street just after midnight.

According to investigators, two women were driving on the street when they saw a man and woman fighting on a lawn.

The women reportedly stopped to help the woman involved in the fight. That's when officers say the man stabbed both of them.

The two women were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and the man is still on the run.

