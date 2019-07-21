Two stabbed, one fatally, in Florence pub fight

The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing at a local pub.

Officers say they were called to Papa’s Pub around 1:40 Sunday morning on a report of a fight involving several people.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been stabbed, and one who had been hit multiple times in the face.

One of the stabbing victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other stabbing victim was taken to UC Hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Florence Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (859) 371-1234.

