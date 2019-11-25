Two still in the hospital after Wolfe County home explosion

Family members were back at the remains of a Wolfe County home Monday.

A neighbor tells WKYT an older couple lived in the home with their children and grandchildren. (WKYT)

The home off Highway 15 south of Campton exploded on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police say two people died in the explosion. Investigators say they were in the basement.

Four others escaped the home with burns. Two of them are in the hospital, according to relatives, and one is in serious condition.

A neighbor who has lived next to the family for more than 20 years tells WKYT she saw and heard the explosion. She says she immediately called 911.

The neighbor says an older couple lived in the home with their children and grandchildren.

Investigators do not yet know what caused the explosion.

A gas company is also investigating the explosion.