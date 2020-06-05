Two swimmers missing out of Lake Cumberland

Officials from Russell County are reporting that two swimmers are missing in Lake Cumberland.

(Source: MGN).

It happened between Jamestown Marina and Wolfe Creek Dam on Friday.

The Russell County Emergency Manager tells us four people were swimming when their houseboat started to drift away.

They say two men in their 20s went after the boat, and are still moving. Two other swimmers were picked up by another boat.

According to officials, rescue crews have called off their search as of Friday evening. They plan on being out on the water Saturday morning.