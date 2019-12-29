Two teens charged in Graves County burglary

Two 19-year-olds are behind bars after reportedly stealing items from a home in Mayfield.

According to television station KFVS, police were called to North 5th Street after receiving a tip that there was a robbery in progress.

When investigators arrived, they say no one was inside, but several items had been taken from the home.

A witness who was interviewed reportedly tipped police off that the items had been taken to a home on Pryor Street.

Officers responded to that home and found the stolen items inside. 18-year-old Timothy Armistead and 18-year-old Dylan Sanchez were arrested. Investigators say the two men confessed to the burglary in an interview.

Both are charged with burglary and criminal mischief. They were taken to the Graves County Jail.

