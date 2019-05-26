Two teens charged in connection to two Lexington shootings

The Lexington Police Department says a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old have been charged in connection to two recent shootings in Lexington.

19-year-old J’Mari Taylor is charged with assault, drug possession, possession of a stolen firearm, and outstanding warrants. The 17-year-old has been charged with wanton endangerment.

The first shooting happened Tuesday around noon near the intersection of Laredo Drive and Walden Drive. Witnesses told police that multiple people in a car fired shots at people walking down the street. A 17-year-old was shot in the foot during that shooting.

Just one day later, another shooting was reported in the same neighborhood on Walden Drive at around 2 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was struck by a gunshot and was taken to UK Hospital for treatment.

Officers say the shootings are still under investigation, and other people may be charged.

