Two teens face new charges in connection to Lexington man's murder

There are new charges against two teenagers accused of killing a Lexington man, then driving his body to a wooded area in Washington County.

According to our news content partners at the Herald Leader, Anthony Asay, 18, and Dillon Stewart, 19, are now both charged with murder, evidence tampering, and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation started in December 2019 when a tip led Lexington Police to an apartment on Augusta Court.

Court records state that’s where police found evidence of a struggle and signs that someone had suffered a traumatic injury. Police learned that Asay and Stewart had recently been evicted from that same apartment.

In interviews with investigators, Stewart said that Asay killed Donald Foster, 57, when he came to the apartment to sell some fuses. Court records state Asay and Stewart then drove Foster’s body to a remote area of Washington County.

Both were arrested on Jan. 1, and Stewart eventually gave police enough information for them to find Foster’s body. Police also found the truck used to move Foster's body, along with a crowbar mentioned in earlier interviews, in a salvage yard.

This was Lexington's 29th homicide of 2019.

Originally Asay was charged with murder and evidence tampering, and Stewart was only charged with evidence tampering. Now, the Herald Leader reports, they've both been indicted on charges of murder, evidence tampering, and abuse of a corpse.

Asay and Stewart are set to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on March 12.