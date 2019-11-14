Two teens indicted in Covington shooting death

Two 16-year-olds have been indicted in the shooting death of a man at a Covington apartment complex.

WKYT reported back in August that police found 18-year-old Ke’Ovion Markel Tevis in a parking lot on East 11th Street with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Now, Brandon M. Hambrick and Deangelo Smith-Jones each face a charge of complicity to murder. Both will stand trial as adults due to the seriousness of the charge. Complicity to murder carries a possible punishment of 20 to 50 years or life in prison.

Tevis was a recent graduate of Holmes High School and worked at one of Covington’s public swimming pools.

Hambrick and Smith-Jones are scheduled for an arraignment on November 18.

