Two teens pulled safely from creek bed after dangerous Graves Co. crash

Two 16-year-olds are expected to be okay after a crash in Graves County that ended with their vehicle taking a steep fall into a creek.

Deputies were called to Sharon Church Road between Hayes School Road and KY 121 South on Saturday around 10 a.m. where they found a Land Rover in a creek bed, surrounded by about four feet of water.

According to investigators, the driver had gotten out of the vehicle, but the passenger was still in her seat, with her upper body elevated out of the water.

First responders were able to get her out of the car and pull both teens out of the creek and up the bank safely.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver ran off the right side of the roadway and over a concrete headwall. The Land Rover then continued to move about 400 feet down the shoulder until it went airborne over the creek bank, slamming into the other side of the bank and crashing down into the creek.

The teens, both young women, were taken to the emergency room at Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

