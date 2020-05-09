Two-time national champ Nazr Mohammed completes degree at Kentucky

After winning two national championships at Kentucky and an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs, Nazr Mohammed added a college degree to his resume this weekend.

Photo: UK Athletics

Mohammed graduated with Kentucky's Class of 2020 on Friday with a bachelor's degree.

"It's that desire to finish that was my motivation," said Mohammed. "I consider myself a pretty smart guy and having that void of considering myself alumni of the University of Kentucky but not actually completing the courses to graduate just ate at me."

"My time at Kentucky was amazing from a basketball standpoint," added Mohammed. "I think it was one of our most successful periods in the sense of making it to championship games and deep into the tournament."