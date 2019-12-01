Two wanted on warrants arrested after Boyle, Mercer Co. pursuit

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in Mercer County on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, it all started when officials were searching in Danville for 50-year-old Kenny Vinyard and 37-year-old Jennifer Miller. Both had warrants for their arrests, and both had been involved in a police pursuit earlier in the week.

When law enforcement saw the pair’s vehicle, deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Vinyard reportedly refused to stop and led officials on a chase. Along with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Harrodsburg Police, the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, and Danville Police were involved in the pursuit.

The pursuit ended on Beaumont Avenue in Mercer County, according to the sheriff’s office, and the two were arrested without further incident.

Both were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

Vinyard faces charges of DUI, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, among other violations.

Miller is charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication, and menacing, along with additional charges.

