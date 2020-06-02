Two women unhappy with complaint about black lives matter sign on home

Two single moms from Lexington said they only had their sign up for a couple of days before they were asked to take it down.

Alyssa Derrick and Becca Wise say the director of the Homeowner's Association of the neighborhood they rent in came directly to their house.

A statement from HOA Director Tim Haymaker says the sign itself was a violation, not its content.

Derrick and her roommate say they were not aware of the restrictions before today's conversation. They question if they have to abide by them since they rent.

They also claim that some of their neighbors are violating other rules.

“He stated he wanted to ‘keep the peace,’ and he wanted to ensure the HOA rules are being enforced. When other HOA rules are being broken, which is, honestly, in my opinion, not a big deal because it’s not something that I would ever fight for, but if I'm the only one being enforced, then it is about what I'm saying,” said Derrick.

Derrick and Wise say they are willing to go to court if necessary but for now, their sign is staying up.

The Homeowner's Association director says a proposal to hold a neighborhood conversation was rejected. He also says there is no fine system in place for violations so any unresolved issues would go to court.