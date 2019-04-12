Tyler Herro to 'test the waters' of the NBA Draft

Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro is entering the NBA Draft, but he is not ruling out a return for his sophomore season.

Herro made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

The potential first-round pick plans to sign with an agent, but under new NCAA rules, he can still return to Kentucky if he cuts ties by May 29.

“My freshman season at Kentucky was incredible,” Herro said. “As Coach Cal and the staff promised, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. This staff challenged me to be the best version of myself. I’m proud of what we accomplished as a team and how I elevated my game personally. After talking with my family, Coach Cal and the staff, I’ve decided to test the waters and see where I stand in the NBA Draft process."

Herro was one of the top scorers for Kentucky, as he averaged 14 points per game. He also led the team in three-pointers made and was a very reliable free throw shooter by making 93.5 percent of his shots from the charity stripe.