Tyson recalls nearly 12 million pounds of frozen chicken fingers

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 12,000 million pounds of frozen chicken strips that may contain metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the ready-to-eat chicken strips were shipped nationwide.

At least six people reported finding pieces of metal in their chicken. Three people alleged oral injuries from the extraneous material.

The recalled products have "Use By Dates" of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

Consumers are urged to throw away the product or return the chicken for a refund.

A list of the recalled products can be found on the USDA's website.

