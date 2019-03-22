Tyson recalls 69,000 pounds of chicken strips over possible metal contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling 69,000 pounds of chicken strips products because some of it might be contaminated with pieces of metal.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the products in question were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and sold in 25-pound plastic bags or 20-pound cases.

The following products are subject to recall:

-- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

-- 25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

-- 20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

Retail locations across the U.S. received the recalled strips.

Anyone with the recalled strips should throw them away or return them to the store they were purchased from.

