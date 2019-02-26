Labor union sues General Motors to stop plant closings in 3 states

The United Auto Workers has sued General Motors in federal court to stop the closing of plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland, claiming the company is forbidden from idling plants under its current contract.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Youngstown, Ohio. The plants at which the UAW is trying to prevent closures are in Lordstown, Ohio; White Marsh, Maryland; and Warren, Michigan.

GM in a statement said the company's November announcement about the closings doesn't violate the contract and said the company is working with the UAW on "solutions to our business challenges."

Lordstown assembles the Cruze subcompact sedan. The Maryland site operates manufactures electric motors and drive trains, and the Michigan plant makes transmissions.