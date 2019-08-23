UK: 2 professors, research scientist responsible for 'significant' research misconduct

The University of Kentucky says two of its professors and a research scientist are responsible for 'significant research misconduct' after it conducted an internal investigation.

Xianglin Shi, Zhou Zhang, Donghern Kim (University of Kentucky)

The university announced Friday that it will seek the termination of professors Xianglin Shi and Zhuo Zhang in the Department of Toxicology and Cancer Biology in the College of Medicine as a result of the investigation. UK has already fired research scientist Donghern Kim, who worked in Zhang's lab.

The three are accused of falsifying or fabricating data in seven grant proposals and at least 13 scholarly papers. The faculty labs were shut down, and the three are not allowed to contact the university or go on campus unless they are seeking medical care.

"As the University of Kentucky supports outstanding research to address Kentucky's most significant and protracted challenges, we are committed to a continual examination of our processes, policies, and procedures to protect against research misconduct. Our research must be conducted in an ethical and responsible manner, consistent with our published policies and standards," UK Provost David Blackwell and UK Vice President for Research Lisa Cassis said in a joint statement. "In the rare instances when researchers violate our expectations and standards, the University will act forcefully and without hesitation to investigate the misconduct, correct it, and take steps to prevent recurrence."

A source outside the university alerted UK about the misconduct.

The university eliminated five staff positions because they were supported by grants that have to be terminated.