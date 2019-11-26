UK Alumni Association hosts multicultural Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for many to get together with our friends and families, but for University of Kentucky students far from home, the holiday will be spent in Lexington.

International students at UK were invited to a Thanksgiving feast on campus. The meal is a new tradition for students spending Thanksgiving in the US.

It takes planes, trains and automobiles for many of these students to get to Wildcat country.

"We have a lot of alumni who are around the world and so some of them that are still students come," said UK Alumni Association president, Taunya Phillips.

Since the journey home is long for many of them, the week of Thanksgiving is spent in the states while their classmates travel home.

The past 14 years, the alumni association hosts a dinner at these students' home away from home at UK.

"This is a way that we can share thanksgiving with them, have a meal with them, and they can interact and fellowship," Phillips said.

They piled up their plates, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie being the favorites of the night. While they feasted, they learned more about each other's cultures.

This night shows Wildcat spirit goes beyond the Bluegrass and even the United States.

"We also have groups that meet in China and Greece and Indonesia and Malaysia," Philips said.

People all of different creeds, colors and backgrounds who make up big blue nation.