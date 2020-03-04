UK Athletic Director responds to viral video showing fan using racial slur

University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart is responding to a viral video involving a Kentucky fan making the rounds on social media.

The video shows a UK fan leaving Rupp Arena after their game against Tennessee on Tuesday. In that video, you can hear a Tennessee fan laughing, asking the woman dressed in Kentucky gear a question. The Tennessee fan can be heard asking why the woman was leaving. She then responds with a racial slur.

Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said in a series of posts on Twitter that there will be consequences for this fan. He did not give any specifics on what the consequences could be.

An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky. There will be consequences for this unacceptable behavior and they will be announced once communicated to the offending party. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020

Barnhart also said he had reached out to the Tennessee fan involved to apologize personally.

"That's not who we are as an athletics department," he said in a tweet.

Barnhart says the woman in the video is not a season ticket holder. He also says there are ways to make sure this does not happen again.