UK Athletic Director responds to viral video showing fan using racial slur

The Tennessee fan can be heard asking why the woman was leaving. She then responds with a racial slur.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart is responding to a viral video involving a Kentucky fan making the rounds on social media.

The video shows a UK fan leaving Rupp Arena after their game against Tennessee on Tuesday. In that video, you can hear a Tennessee fan laughing, asking the woman dressed in Kentucky gear a question. The Tennessee fan can be heard asking why the woman was leaving. She then responds with a racial slur.

Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said in a series of posts on Twitter that there will be consequences for this fan. He did not give any specifics on what the consequences could be.

Barnhart also said he had reached out to the Tennessee fan involved to apologize personally.

"That's not who we are as an athletics department," he said in a tweet.

Barnhart says the woman in the video is not a season ticket holder. He also says there are ways to make sure this does not happen again.

 
