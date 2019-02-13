UK Athletics, BBB warn fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets to sold-out Tennessee game

Fifth-ranked Kentucky is set to host No. 1 Tennessee this Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Rupp Arena.

Officials with UK Athletics warn the high demand for seats means the risk of counterfeit tickets will be higher than usual.

They recommend fans avoid unauthorized sellers. The following sources are the only ones authorized to sell Kentucky men's basketball tickets: home and visiting team ticket offices, Ticketmaster and TicketExchange, ReplyBuy, FEVO, and the Rupp Arena box office.

As of Wednesday evening, the cheapest remaining tickets for the game on Ticketmaster were $163 each. Some fans, eager to get their hands on those coveted seats, might be tempted to seek out a third-party seller for a better deal.

But "buyer beware," said Heather Clary, communications director for the Better Business Bureau Central and Eastern Kentucky.

"If you're buying them on the third party market, you're on your own if they turn out to be fake and you're escorted from the premises and there's not really going to be much anybody can do for you," Clary said.

Clary warned of typical red flags to watch out for when buying from a third party online, including sellers who want you to pay with a method that's not very secure.

"Wiring money, that's a no-no," Clary said. "Using some kind of pre-loaded gift card to pay for it, that's also a big red flag. These are ways that you will lose your money and you can't recover them if it turns out the tickets are bad."

Clary said if you are selling unwanted tickets online, make sure you cover up the bar code and hide any personal information from view.

TicketExchange by Ticketmaster is the only official and authorized resale platform for UK Athletics tickets, officials said.

Fans are encouraged to download mobile tickets and add them to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay account before they arrive at the game to avoid any connectivity issues at Rupp Arena.

Print-at-home PDF tickets must be printed on a full 8.5"x11" sheet of paper prior to arriving for entry.

If fans encounter or suspect counterfeit ticket activity either online or at Rupp Arena, they should call the police, UK Athletics officials said.

Tipoff for the game is set for 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.