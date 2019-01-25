UK Athletics: Beware bogus game ticket scams

Tickets are already sold out for the UK – Kansas game at Rupp Arena, but UK Athletics is warning fans: the sellout crowds may open up opportunities for scammers wanting to offload some bogus tickets.

"If at all possible, buy through an official outlet,” says Guy Ramsey, with UK Athletics. “Those are the ones that we absolutely guarantee are going to be valid. So if you're looking for the secondary market, buy through Ticket Exchange, and if you're not, if you're looking at another secondary outlet, protect yourself.”

Adding to the excitement and the crowds, is the arrival of ESPN’s “College Gameday” crew. The show will air live from inside the arena, but the popular show will also likely draw many to Rupp Arena, including plenty of people wanting a ticket to get in, and some who would take advantage of the situation.

“Watch out for warning signs and be wary that there are people that are out to take advantage of a game like this, and don't let it happen to you. Be very careful," says Ramsey.

ESPN’s “College Gameday” is free for the public to come and participate. Gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the show starts at 11:00 a.m. The UK – Kansas game tips off at 6:00 p.m.

