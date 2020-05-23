UK Athletics hosts first ‘virtUal5K’ three-day fun run

If you’re looking to get out and active this weekend, the Big Blue Nation has an event for you.

UK Athletics is hosting its first-ever virtual 5K, bringing coaches and fans together.

"What's up team? Amber Smith here, your captain. I just finished my 5k."

Organizers say the virtual run can be done all at once, or spread out over the long Memorial Day weekend.

"This would have been in-person, but uncertain times call for some different things”, says Smith, Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach. “So, our marketing team did a great job making this 5K virtual, trying to get everyone involved- coaches, fans, whoever is a fan of the Big Blue Nation. I'm the captain of a team, and I think there are maybe 5 other teams, but Team Smith is going to win."

It's all fun and friendly competition, but of course, there is some smack talk involved.

"It's kind of like an unspoken competition,” says Smith. “I was first to get on Twitter and start to talk a little trash talk, especially to coach Lawson and Coach Skinner."

And the rest of the coaches quickly joined in.

"Hey we are going to win this thing. We ain't getting second, we ain't getting third."

But at the end of the day it's all about keeping the Big Blue Nation on the right track.

"I've made some videos, trying to encourage my team, and I'm sure some other captains have as well. I think it's about bringing attention to UK, but obviously, besides UK, it's about staying active, and you know, being healthy during these uncertain times because it is just easy to stay at home," says Smith.

The coaches want you to get up and active and walk or run your 5K this weekend.

"Stay active, stay safe, get after it."

Online registration is closed, but you can still run your own 5K, and tweet with the hashtag #TilTheBattleIsRun.

