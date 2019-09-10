UK Athletics warns fans of ticket scammers ahead of Florida game

The Kentucky Wildcats football team will take on Florida in the first SEC matchup of the season this Saturday, and the game has been sold out for weeks.

Kroger Field will be the site of Kentucky's matchup against Florida on Saturday (WKYT)

This is why UK Athletics is asking fans to be on the lookout for counterfeit and invalid tickets.

The athletic department says a sold-out game like the one coming up on Saturday increases the risk of being scammed if the tickets aren't purchased through verified sources like Ticketmaster.

UK has taken steps to stop counterfeit tickets including discontinuing print-at-home tickets.

The athletics department wants to make sure people using mobile tickets know the email address associated with their tickets. That way if there is an issue it'll make it easier to resolve.