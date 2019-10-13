UK Basketball hosts annual Women's clinic

No men were allowed in Rupp Arena on Sunday, except for Coach Cal and the team. UK Basketball hosted its 11th Annual Women's Clinic.

Heather Hall and her friend Becky Caudill have been to every Women’s Clinic. Mistie English has also been to all of the clinics. This year she brought her granddaughter, Kherington Tyler.

Fans got active, had some gear signed, and met their favorite players.

Hall enjoyed meeting the players. "You get to see how they respond to each other and it gives you a little insight."

It's not just about meeting the team though. These fans also got to meet other members of Big Blue Nation. Hall and Caudill met Mandy Smith and her mother while waiting in line for the event.

"They were coming in from Cincinnati and we just started talking and we just hit it off and it's a lot of fun meeting new people," Caudill recalls.

These women also argue that they're just as passionate and knowledgeable as men.

"We also know about basketball too!” Hall says proudly. “Because it's always like 'oh women don't know about basketball’ but yes we do!”

After meeting and watching the team, these women have some big expectations for the guys this season.

Caudill says, "We're so excited to maybe see a national championship team this year!"

The Wildcats will be back in action on October 18 for the Blue-White game in Rupp Arena.