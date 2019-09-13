UK Basketball team brings lunch to Picadome Elementary students

The UK men's basketball team delivered bags of food to students at Picadome Elementary.

The UK men's basketball team visits Picadome Elementary. (WKYT)

The food is a donation from God's Pantry and helps students who have a food shortage at home have additional food for the weekend.

"It's all bigger than us and if we can give them some meals and take time out of our day and prepare that for them it kind of makes us feel a little bit better about what we are doing and shows us that it's a lot bigger than us," said graduate transfer Nate Sestina.

The team also stayed around for some fun and played games of duck-duck-goose and basketball with the kids.

"For me, I can remember the Harlem Globetrotters coming to my school and one of them picked me up to do something, and that stood out to me, so for us to come back here and do this for these kids is really special," said guard Immanuel Quickley.

Members of UK Athletics deliver food for the students at Picadome every week. The men's basketball team has made this special delivery for the past seven years.