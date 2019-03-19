UK Basketball team departs on its way to Jacksonville

The Cats are off to the Sunshine State.

The UK Men’s Basketball team left the Wildcat Coal Lodge Tuesday morning for Jacksonville, Florida, where they hope to best Abilene Christian University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fans of all ages where there to see the Wildcats off. Jack Duncan was there collecting signatures from some of the players. He had to improvise, and ended up using the back of a grocery list as proof he got to meet this year’s team.

“It just feels amazing to see them and see how tall they are,” Jack Duncan said.

Jack’s family was driving through town and figured they’d attempt to catch a glimpse of the Wildcats before their departure from Lexington.

“We're just driving through town on our way down to Gatlinburg and wanted to stop by campus and maybe see the players and wish them good luck in the tournament,” said Jodi Duncan. “To have my boys with me and have the chance to get out and see this year's team is a lot of fun.”

