UK Board of Trustees approves board rates, complex demolition and College of Law renaming

The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees voted to approve a few different things on Tuesday.

The board approved a $15 million funding proposal for the demolition of the Kirwan-Blanding Residence Hall Complex on south campus.

Housing and dining rates will increase to no more than the cost of inflation for the fall and spring semesters for 2020-21, per the board's approval.

The 2020-21 undergraduate housing rates reflect a 3% increase for residence halls, Greek housing, and summer school housing.

Students living in undergraduate residence halls are required to purchase a UK Dining meal plan. The plan's cost is increasing by 3.08 percent.

The board of trustees also voted to accept the gift commitment of $20 million from J. David Rosenberg and to officially rename the College of Law as the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.