UK Children’s Hospital patients to join Wildcats for Cat Walk this season

A specially built push-cart will provide a Kentucky Children’s Hospital patient the chance to accompany the Wildcats on the Cat Walk, and attend a game at Kroger Field this season.

The opportunity comes from a partnership between the hospital, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, and the Kentucky College of Engineering.

A new patient will be chosen by the Kentucky Children’s Hospital each week to participate.

The vehicle was inspired by themes of the design of the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Hospital patients are asked to contribute to the vehicle’s constantly changing paint scheme by submitting drawings that could become new additions.

Offensive tackle and College of Engineering junior Luke Fortner and a team of TMMK engineers worked for months to design, test and manufacture the device through a project called “Lift Them Up.”

“I’m excited about one our players being involved with this,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “I want our players to get as much professional experience as they can prior to leaving here. I want them prepared for the real world. For Luke to have this opportunity to work on this great cause means an awful lot to me and our team.”

The cart's inaugural voyage will come this Saturday before Kentucky's season opener against the Toledo Rockets. The Cat Walk takes place two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff of each game at Talbott Todd Way.

